The finest narrative film to emerge from the Sundance Film Festival this year, Eva Victor’s directorial debut Sorry Baby non-chronologically follows the writer-director as a woman reeling from a traumatic event in her past. Backed by Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski’s PASTEL, who also produced Aftersun, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always, we recently featured the film in our summer movie preview. With a cast also including Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi, and Kelly McCormack, A24 has now released the first trailer ahead of a June 27 release.

I said in my Sundance review, “Navigating the pieces of a shattered life, Victor (who both wrote and directed the film) handles such delicate subject matter with not only piercing, emotional insight but a sense of surprising humor in a miracle of tone and storytelling. The themes her debut explores––how sexual assault affects every subsequent moment of existence, drifting friendships, workplace competitiveness, human-animal relationships––aren’t necessarily novel, but experiencing the precise way she handles each scene with a unique clarity of vision feels like a revelation.”

See the trailer below.