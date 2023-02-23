Hailing from Norway and, indeed, from the producers of the last major film from the country, The Worst Person in the World, Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself was a highlight at Cannes last summer. Picked up by Utopia, the first U.S. trailer for the black comedy has now arrived ahead of an April theatrical release.

The film follows Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp) and Thomas (Eirik Sæther), who are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when Thomas suddenly breaks through as a contemporary artist. In response, Signe makes a desperate attempt to regain her status by creating a new persona hell-bent on attracting attention and sympathy.

You can also count Ari Aster, whose latest film arrives just a week after this one, as a major fan. “The work of a demonic parodist with chutzpah and judgement to spare,” he said. “As misanthropic and committed to its soul-sick worldview as any black comedy. Grotesque, deeply mean-spirited, and heroically unwilling to waver from the joke,” said. John Waters also slotted the film in his top 10 of last year, noting, “Pretty fucked up! No, it’s not Female Trouble, but it’s just as nuts.”

See the trailer below.

Sick of Myself opens on April 12th at the IFC Center in New York and April 14th at Landmark NuArt Theater in Los Angeles.