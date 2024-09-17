Let this be an object lesson for those fearing it’s to late to pursue their dreams: at the age of 50, Shu Qi––who, granted, is the iconic star of films by Hou Hsiao-hsien, Feng Xiaogang, Jiang Wen, Corey Yuen, and Stephen Chow––made her directorial debut. Announced on the Chinese social-media site Weibo is Girl, a feature that’s just finished production, is scripted by the actress, and boasts a cast in which she does not appear. Greater details on either remain unknown for the time being, but likely not long––it’s expected the project’s completed in 2025. [Variety]

On Weibo, Shu shared a poster and behind-the-scenes images collected by Twitter user simon chou chou, which can be found below. Stay tuned for further details on Girl, a sudden candidate for 2025’s most-anticipated films.