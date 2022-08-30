Shot in Oakland, California in 1973, the Black crime drama Solomon King marked the only film from writer-director-actor Sal Watts. Featuring a soul-funk soundtrack and a cast of mostly non-professional actors, the film was unfortunately relegated to obscurity for many decades, but now thanks to a new restoration it has returned. Ahead of a world premiere at Fantastic Fest this September, followed by a release from Deaf Crocodile, the new trailer has arrived.

Restored with the cooperation of the filmmaker’s widow, Belinda Burton-Watts (who appears in the film), and utilizing one of the only surviving complete prints from the UCLA Film & TV Archive, as well as original soundtrack elements (which had been stored in Burton-Watts’ closet for several decades), a Kickstarter campaign is now in its final hours to help underwrite the significant restoration costs on the film, which include extensive picture and color grade restoration and repairs to the audio.

“I had been praying that my husband’s accomplishments would not go unnoticed but as the saying goes justice delayed is not always justice denied,” said Belinda Burton-Watts. “Sal would be so pleased that Dennis Bartok and Craig Rogers of Deaf Crocodile reached out to his family and explored the possibility of restoring this piece of Black history. This film will evoke a nostalgic view of life in the 1970s when so much was happening in the Black community and the world. Oakland, California is no stranger to its share of controversy and unrest.”

She adds, “Sal was an extraordinary man who remained humble throughout his life and just wanted equality for all. He loved all people and wanted to live in a world that treated people fairly. He would be grateful to know that his film will see the light of day once more. Much like Langston Hughes’ poem “Harlem” where he asks, “What happens to a dream deferred?”, we will have an opportunity to see just that. I choose to believe that like a mustard seed, the dream grows and grows. Through Dennis and Craig’s efforts, researching the possibilities of restoring this obscure film and coming up with a solution, another generation of young people will be able to see one Black man’s vision. My husband’s vision. I am convinced that Dennis and Craig reaching out to me was a case of divine intervention.”

See the trailer below.

The new restoration of Solomon King world premieres at Fantastic Fest and learn more at Kickstarter.