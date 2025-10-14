The third of four films starring Josh O’Connor to get a fall release, Max Walker-Silverman’s A Love Song follow-up Rebuilding premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will now arrive on November 14 from Bleecker Street.

Here’s the synopsis: “A gently humanist story of the American West from Max Walker-Silverman (A Love Song), Rebuilding follows Dusty (Josh O’Connor), a reserved, divorced father whose ranch has burned down in a devastating wildfire. Now living in a trailer community on a government-run campsite, Dusty finds solace with his new neighbors who have also lost everything, quietly reassembles his life, and starts reconnecting with his ex-wife Ruby (Meghann Fahy) and young daughter Callie-Rose (Lily LaTorre). Filmed against the rapturous backdrop of southern Colorado, Rebuilding is a ruminative, moving portrait of resilience and human connection in the wake of loss.”

Kent M. Wilhelm said in his Sundance review, “We can all feel lonely. Even if we’re constantly surrounded by people, we can find ourselves detached or isolated––lost in our own minds. For some, that feeling is brought on by devastation. The kind that arrives out of nowhere, takes everything, and leaves rubble. Many of us see it in the news, think “how awful,” maybe donate some money, but chalk it up to the indifference of fate and move on. In Rebuilding, Max Walker-Silverman considers if loss and destruction are part of life, then healing and rebirth must be, too.”

See the trailer and poster below.