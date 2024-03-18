While each year brings a few films here and there to make one long for Hollywood’s return to an era of producing quality mid-budget movies not strictly for a four-quadrant demographic, it seemed the last gasp of such a time came when Peter Weir stepped away from filmmaking. The Master and Commander, The Truman Show, and Dead Poets Society director last released a film in 2010 with The Way Back and now has confirmed rumors he’s retired from filmmaking

“Why did I stop directing? Because, quite simply, I have no more energy,” the 79-year-old Australian director told the audience as part of a recent Paris retrospective at Festival de la Cinémathèque. “I’ve stopped filmmaking in 2020. It was time for me. I felt I want to leave the gambling table, so I no longer direct,” he added, although also touched on some potential reunions that were in discussions. “But before that, occasionally Jim [Carrey] and I would be in touch. He wrote a book he sent me, and so forth. There was always the thought maybe we could do something again together––the same with Robin Williams.” Carrey, of course, starred in his 1998 drama The Truman Show while Williams, who passed away in 2014, led his 1989 drama Dead Poets Society.

“I’m not really a film buff. I love film, but I was very reluctant to study film,” Weir revealed during the retrospective. “Not until I made three films did I start to look at classics. I think I wanted to think I was the only person in the world making a film. The point is, seriously, the best ideas come from this, we can call it the unconscious part of the brain––soul, spirit, the part that dreams––not the conscious mind. So I need to do everything to make sure the door is wide open so the inspiration can come.”

Check out more of his recent appearances below, including extensive conversations on Master and Commander and The Truman Show. Weir also curated a trio of films to screen as part of his retrospective: The Swimmer, Jedda, and Woman in the Dunes.

Weir also received an honorary Oscar last year. Watch his acceptance speech below.