It took more than one read of the official synopsis for Flux Gourmet to connect its many parts, and so it goes that a first trailer for Peter Strickland’s latest—some three-and-a-half years since In Fabric—shows a lot and gives little. Safe to say, whatever the case, that it all seems like the auteur in excess: off-center concept with mechanical fetishization to match and a lingering threat of violence.

Ahead of its Berlin premiere and a confirmed summer release from IFC, we have a first trailer that should whet the appetite while instilling shock that Asa Butterfield, at some point, became an adult. Look for our review out of Berlin this month—not a lot promises to jolt us in the same way.