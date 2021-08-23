An especially prolific few years for Paolo Sorrentino have yielded a return to roots—so’s the word on The Hand of God, a Netflix-backed production set in the director’s native Naples. Whatever actually constitutes “his most personal story”—apparently “a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss”—its trailer is a medley: film, food, sports, speedboats, celebration, and the unbelievably beautiful Italian landscapes. And, because this is regia di Paolo Sorrentino, Toni Servillo.

With The Hand of God set to premiere at Venice next month and his U.S. shores this December, we’ll have more to glean before long. In the meantime, find its preview below: