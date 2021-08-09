After not appearing on screen for the last few years, Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for quite a return. With Adam McKay’s star-studded ensemble film Don’t Look Up arriving later this year and Lila Neugebauer’s Red, White and Water still in post-production, the actress now has another major project lined up.

She’s set to star in a new biopic centered on famous talent agent Sue Mengers, directed by Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, Youth). As reported by Matt Belloni and confirmed by Deadline, the film is scripted by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, and John Logan, and is the subject of an $80 million streaming war between Apple and Netflix, which includes a $20 million payday for Lawrence.

Mengers, who passed away in 2011, was a major force in 1960s and 1970s Hollywood, breaking into a boys club to represent stars and filmmakers like Candice Bergen, Gene Hackman, Peter Bogdanovich, Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Cher, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Bob Fosse, Sidney Lumet, Steve McQueen, Mike Nichols, Nick Nolte, Tatum O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds, and Cybill Shepherd––so expect quite the supporting ensemble.

Lawrence is also attached to Sorrentino’s crime drama Mob Girl, but it looks like this project may see the light of day first. The director’s next film, The Hand of God, will be released by Netflix later this year.