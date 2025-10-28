Get ready for one award after another this season as Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has swept the first major nominations of the year with the 2025 Gotham Awards. The comedy-action masterpiece picked up nods for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performer for Chase Infiniti, and Outstanding Supporting Performance for both Benicio Del Toro and Teyana Taylor.

Other highlights include nominations for Familiar Touch, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions, It Was Just an Accident, My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow, Resurrection, The Perfect Neighbor, Kelly Reichardt, Oliver Laxe, Carson Lund, The Secret Agent, and more.

“This year’s nominees celebrate an extraordinary year of cinematic achievement — one defined by bold, original storytelling, festival breakouts, and filmmakers whose independent vision extends across studios and streamers. This year’s Gotham nominees, and our Gotham Tributes, reflect the year’s most accomplished filmmakers and performers and embody the community that has defined The Gothams for 35 years,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Check out the full list below ahead of the ceremony on December 1.

Best Feature

Bugonia: Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)

East of Wall: Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Familiar Touch: Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)

Hamnet: Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)

Lurker: Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)

One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sorry, Baby: Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers (A24)

The Testament of Ann Lee: Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Train Dreams: Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman (producers) (Netflix)

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident: Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (NEON)

No Other Choice: Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers (NEON)

Nouvelle Vague: Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers (Netflix)

Resurrection: Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers (Janus Films)

Sound of Falling: Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers (MUBI)

Best Documentary Feature

2000 Meters to Andriivka: Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS)

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions: Kahlil Joseph, director; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers (Rich Spirit)

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow: Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)

The Perfect Neighbor: Geeta Gandbhir, director; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers (Netflix)

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk: Sepideh Farsi, director; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Director

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident (NEON)

Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind (MUBI)

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oliver Laxe, Sirât (NEON)

Breakthrough Director

Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace (MUBI)

Carson Lund, Eephus (Music Box Films)

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch (Music Box Films)

Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Harris Dickinson, Urchin (1-2 Special)

Best Original Screenplay

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein (A24)

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi (NEON)

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho (NEON)

Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor (A24)

Sound of Falling, Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski (MUBI)

Best Adapted Screenplay

No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar(NEON)

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pillion, Harry Lighton (A24)

Preparation for the Next Life, Martyna Majok(Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice (NEON)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Sopé Dìrísù, My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love (MUBI)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (NEON)

Josh O’Connor, The Mastermind (MUBI)

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Tessa Thompson, Hedda (Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Netflix)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value (NEON)

Indya Moore, Father Mother Sister Brother (MUBI)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion (A24)

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (NEON)

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Sebiye Behtiyar, Preparation for the Next Life (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Abou Sangaré, Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber)

Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment)