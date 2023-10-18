Along with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, it’s quite the fall for legendary octogenarian directors releasing their latest work. Also on the docket, Ridley Scott and Michael Mann, who have both dipped into Thomas Harris adaptations, will debut their next films. The Joaquin Phoenix-led epic Napoleon arrives this Thanksgiving and the Adam Driver-led operatic racing drama Ferrari revs up this Christmas, and now new trailers have arrived for both.

Speaking of Scott, he’s got some kind words to say about Fede Álvarez’s upcoming Alien film Alien: Romulus, arriving next August. In a conversation with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023 (via Deadline), Álvarez said he showed his first cut to Scott. “Everyone gave me the head’s up that Ridley is really tough. He’s really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies,” said Álvarez. “He was really tough on Blade Runner [2049], which I thought was a masterpiece, and he had issues with it because it’s really hard for him because it’s his work…I asked him about the new Top Gun and he’s like ‘Meh.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he was like, ‘My brother’s was original and this is like eh.’ He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, ‘There’s no way I win this one.’”

Álvarez added, “And then he walks into the room and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It’s f***ing great.’ For me, it was like… My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, whom I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made, but particularly something like this… and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, ‘The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?’ Yes!”

Watch the new trailers below for Ferrari and Napoleon.

Napoleon arrives on November 22 and Ferrari arrives on December 25.