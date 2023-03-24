NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Tokyo Story plays on 35mm this Friday and Sunday.

Film Forum

Bob Fosse’s Sweet Charity plays in a 4K restoration; Ken Loach’s The Spirit of ’45 and The Conformist continue their runs; a Jeanne Moreau retrospective highlights her three, rarely screened directing efforts as well as her onscreen work; Panahi’s The White Balloon plays on 35mm this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Luis Buñuel screen through the weekend in Essential Cinema.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Tod Browning’s dark world brings the likes of Freaks and Dracula, while the newly restored Drylongso continues screening. (Read our interview with director Cauleen Smith here.)

IFC Center

Before Sunrise screens, while Fight Club, Akira, Jaws, Barb Wire, and Poison Ivy have late showings.

Roxy Cinema

Synecdoche, New York and Paul Williams’ The Revolutionary have 35mm showings; Paris, Texas screens this Friday and Stalker plays on Sunday.