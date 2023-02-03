NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society

A series celebrating Seijun Suzuki’s centennial begins with imported 35mm prints.

Roxy Cinema

35mm showings of Happiness continue; a Sara Driver series brings Stranger Than Paradise and Sleepwalk on 35mm, as well as Boom for Real.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on Claudia Cardinale begins, including Rocco and His Brothers this Saturday.

Film Forum

Dino Risi’s Una Vita Difficile has begun playing in a 4K restoration, while Howl’s Moving Castle screens on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Sirk, Cukor, and The Night of the Hunter.

IFC Center

28 Days Later, The Big Lebowski, Eraserhead, The Witches, and Psycho play.