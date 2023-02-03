NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Japan Society
A series celebrating Seijun Suzuki’s centennial begins with imported 35mm prints.
Roxy Cinema
35mm showings of Happiness continue; a Sara Driver series brings Stranger Than Paradise and Sleepwalk on 35mm, as well as Boom for Real.
Museum of Modern Art
A series on Claudia Cardinale begins, including Rocco and His Brothers this Saturday.
Film Forum
Dino Risi’s Una Vita Difficile has begun playing in a 4K restoration, while Howl’s Moving Castle screens on Sunday.
Museum of the Moving Image
A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Sirk, Cukor, and The Night of the Hunter.
IFC Center
28 Days Later, The Big Lebowski, Eraserhead, The Witches, and Psycho play.