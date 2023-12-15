NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive Ennio Morricone retrospective continues with Leone, Pasolini, and more.

Anthology Film Archives

Buñuel’s The Milky Way and Philippe Garrel’s The Virgin’s Bed play in the Jesus Christ retrospective.

Roxy Cinema

They Live plays on 35mm; Home Alone and The Faculty also screen.

Film Forum

The new 4K Days of Heaven restoration is now playing (read our interview with Brooke Adams) while Michael Powell’s career-killing masterwork Peeping Tom continues; The Muppet Christmas Carol plays this Sunday.

Japan Society

Some of Japan’s most radical filmmakers are exhibited in “Taisho Roman: Fever Dreams of the Great Rectitude,” running through Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A career-spanning Todd Haynes retrospective continues with Velvet Goldmine and Poison Keaton’s Our Hospitality plays on Saturday.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life and Alphaville have runs; Revenge of the Sith, Superman, Battle Royale, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have late showings.