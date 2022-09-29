NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Mishima and Light Sleeper screen on 35mm throughout the weekend; a print of Godard’s King Lear continues, while 1 p.m. screens on 16mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A packed weekend for The Caan Film Festival is headlined by Thief and a print of Bottle Rocket.

Film Forum

The 4K restorations of Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel series continue, as does Breathless on 35mm; Princess Mononoke screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, Blue Velvet, Purple Rain, and The Silence of the Lambs also play.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of Colombian filmmaker Luis Ospina is underway while “Essential Cinema” has Eisenstein and Epstein; Jonas Mekas programs run.