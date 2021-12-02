After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Anthology Film Archives

One of the great filmmakers, experimental or otherwise, is given a major retrospective—it’s Michael Snow Season.

Spectacle

A muse of Godard and Rivette, Juliet Berto made her directorial debut with the crime film Neige; long unavailable, it’s been restored and screens this Saturday.

IFC Center

As World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Death Proof (on 35mm), Showgirls, Lost Highway, Mulholland Dr., House, and Cries and Whispers have showings.

Japan Society

Films by Naomi Kawase, Junji Sakamoto, and more play in the series “Debut Works and Recent Films.”

Film at Lincoln Center

A series on Danny Glover and Louverture Films features Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives on 35mm, Zama, and more.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big: Extravaganzas!” offers Orlando and Freak Orlando; kung-fu and Rita Moreno retros are underway.

Metrograph

Retrospectives of Paolo Sorrentino, Yasuzô Masumura, and Luke Fowler are underway.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Vittorio de Sica’a Miracle in Milan is now playing, while Mysterious Island shows on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Exterminating Angel, films by Mike Bilandic, and a print of Fox and His Friends all show this weekend.