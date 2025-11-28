NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Our presentation of the uber-rare director’s cut of Abel Ferrara’s Cat Chaser screens on Sunday; Interiors and Looking for Mr. Goodbar both play on 35mm.

Film Forum

Films by Jacques Becker, Melville, Claude Lelouch, and more play in Le Heist Français; a Wallace and Gromit program shows this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A G.W. Pabst retrospective continues; films by Ken Jacobs, Ernie Gehr, Georges Franju, and more screen in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

35mm prints of What’s Up Doc? and Paper Moon screen in American Woman.

Nitehawk Prospect Park

East of Eden and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest play early on Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Sugarland Express, The Last Waltz, The Doom Generation, The Silence of the Lambs, and The End of Evangelion show late.

Metrograph

My Own Private Idaho, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Eat Drink Man Woman, Fantasia, and Crooklyn play on 35mm; The Best of 1925 starts while a Keanu Reeves and Kleber Mendonça Filho series, The Memory Palace, Music Was My First Love, Alt Divas, and Like Mother, Like Daughter continue.