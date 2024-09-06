With his astounding debut Kaili Blues (2015) and the equally impressive 3D odyssey Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018), Chinese director Bi Gan emerged as one of the most promising new voices in cinema this last decade. Now he’s in the middle of production on his third feature, the sci-fi detective tale Resurrection, wrapping the second part of shooting and set to resume the final portion at the end of the year.

Led by Jackson Yee and Shu Qi, here’s the synopsis from Variety: “Resurrection tells the story of a woman whose consciousness falls into the “eternal time zone” during a surgical procedure. Trapped in many dreams, she finds an android corpse and tries to wake it up by telling it stories. The android then wanders through her stories and its senses gradually awaken.”

With cinematography from Dong Jingsong (Long Day’s Journey Into Night, The Wild Goose Lake, Black Coal, Thin Ice, as well as production designer Tu Nan (Wong Kar-wai’s Blossoms Shanghai) and costume designer Huang Wen-Ying (The Assassin) on board, this is easily one of our most-anticipated films of 2025. Ahead of a hopeful Cannes debut, see a striking new image below.