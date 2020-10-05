Opening the Berlinale Film Festival earlier this year when the world was in a much different state, Philippe Falardeau’s My Salinger Year follows Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver in the literary world of New York City in the 1990s working for the literary agency that oversees J.D. Salinger’s works. Picked up by IFC Films for a U.S. release, we’re still waiting on an exact date, but the film will land in Canada on November 13, 2020 via Mongrel Media and now the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Leonardo Goi said in our Berlinale review, “Based on Joanna Rakoff’s 2014 acclaimed memoir and adapted for the screen by Falardeau himself, Salinger tips its hat to a pantheon of New York-based portraits of young women struggling to find their bearings in the Big City. Played by Margaret Qualley, Joanna fumbles into Falardeau’s universe as a distant cousin of Greta Gerwig’s Frances Ha or Melanie Mayron’s Susan in Girlfriends (1978). But Salinger has neither the incisiveness nor the comedic liftoff of Baumbach and Weill’s masterworks, coming across as unnervingly saccharine hodgepodge of ideas–far too many, and covered far too broadly–which ultimately succumbs to its ambitious scope.”

See the trailer and poster below.

My Salinger Year arrives in Canada on November 13, 2020 and is awaiting a U.S. release date from IFC Films.