MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, featuring recent releases such as Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Tynan DeLong’s Dad & Step-Dad, and Rachel Lambert’s Sometimes I Think About Dying. Additional highlights include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Passion, Abbas Kiarostami’s Certified Copy, Alex Thompson’s Saint Frances (ahead of the release of Ghostlight), as well as a spotlight on the Ross Brothers following MUBI’s streaming release of Gasoline Rainbow at the end of this month.
“Everybody’s raising this Rashomon thing, but I feel that it’s fundamentally different from Rashomon, because in Rashomon, each character, when they go back through the story again, they actually end up being a different character within the film, within the story, whatever specific story it is,” Hirokazu Kore-eda told us last fall regarding Monster. “Whereas with this, the people don’t change, but the monster who appears, appears in different places. So when I was directing whoever was acting in that particular scene, I would say to them: ‘You see the monster behind this person, this is what’s happening.’ So it was a very different way of approaching it.”
Check out the lineup below
June 1st
45365, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | Ross Brothers
Western, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | Ross Brothers
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | Ross Brothers
Contemporary Color, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | Ross Brothers
Air Doll, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Kore-eda
Boléro, directed by Nans Laborde-Jourdàa | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
Tyrel, directed by Sebastián Silva | Chaos Theory: A Sebastián Silva Retrospective
Casa Roshell, directed by Camila José Donoso | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
Ungentle, directed by Huw Lemmey, Onyeka Igwe | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
Maurice’s Bar, directed by ETom Prezman, Tzor Edery | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
East Palace, West Palace, directed by Zhang Yuan | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
Simon Barbes or Virtue, directed by Marie-Claude Treilhou | A Place of Our Own: Queer Spaces on Film
Lady, directed by Ira Sachs | Short Films Big Names
Certified Copy, directed by Abbas Kiarostami
How to Survive a Plague, directed by David France
Kaboom, directed by Gregg Araki
The Duke of Burgundy, directed by Peter Strickland
Dad & Step-Dad, directed by Tynan DeLong
June 7th
After the Storm, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Third Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Kore-eda
Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Kore-eda
June 14th
Saint Frances, directed by Alex Thompson
June 21st
Sometimes I Think About Dying, directed by Rachel Lambert | Latest & Greatest
June 28th
Passion, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Latest & Greatest