MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month and amongst the highlights are Martine Syms’ The African Desperate, Julie Ha and Eugene Yi’s Free Chol Soo Lee, Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s Earwig, plus films from George A. Romero, Dario Argento, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Thomas Vinterberg, Nanni Moretti, and more.
October 1 – Goodnight Mommy, directed by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz | Thrills, Chills and Exquisite Horrors
October 2 – Van Gogh, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Maurice Pialat Retrospective
October 3 – The Great Buster: A Celebration, directed by Peter Bogdanovich | Portrait of the Artist
October 4 – Invisible Demons, directed by Rahul Jain | Viewfinders
October 5 – Pulse, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa | Thrills, Chills and Exquisite Horrors
October 6 – Diary of the Dead, directed by George A. Romero | George A. Romero: Double of the Dead
October 7 – Free Chol Soo Lee, directed by Eugene Yi, Julie Ha | Viewfinder
October 8 – Tucker & Dale vs Evil, directed by Eli Craig
October 9 – Rams, directed by Grímur Hákonarson | From the Land of Fire and Ice: An Icelandic Double Bill
October 10 – A White, White Day, directed by Hlynur Palmason | From the Land of Fire and Ice: An Icelandic Double Bill
October 11 – The Vampire Doll, directed by Michio Yamamoto | Fears and Fangs in Japan: Michio Yamamoto’s Bloodthirsty Trilogy
October 12 – Rosa Rosae. A Spanish Civil War Elegy, directed by Carlos Saura | Brief Encounters
October 13 – When a Stranger Calls, directed by Fred Walton | Thrills, Chills and Exquisite Horrors
October 14 – Center Stage, directed by Stanley Kwan
October 15 – Earwig, directed by Lucile Hadzihalilovic | MUBI Spotlight
October 17 – She Mad: Bitch Zone, directed by Martine Syms | Martine Syms: Short Films
October 18 – The Gold-Laden Sheep & the Sacred Mountain, directed by Ridham Janve
October 19 – Soliloquy, directed by Martine Syms | Martine Syms: Short Films
October 20 – Lake of Dracula, directed by Michio Yamamoto | Fears and Fangs in Japan: Michio Yamamoto’s Bloodthirsty Trilogy
October 21 – The African Desperate, directed by Martine Syms | Debuts
October 23 – The Old Dark House, directed by James Whale | Thrills, Chills and Exquisite Horrors
October 24 – A Human Certainty, directed by Morgan Quaintance | Artist Focus: Morgan Quaintance
October 25 – Surviving You, Always, directed by Morgan Quaintance | Artist Focus: Morgan Quaintance
October 26 – Spectre: Sanity, Madness and The Family, directed by Jean-Baptiste de Laubier | Debuts
October 27 – Evil of Dracula, directed by Michio Yamamoto | Fears and Fangs in Japan: Michio Yamamoto’s Bloodthirsty Trilogy
October 28 – The Commune, directed by Thomas Vinterberg
October 29 – Dear Diary, directed by Nanni Moretti
October 30 – Survival of the Dead, directed by George A. Romero | George A. Romero: Double of the Dead
October 31 – Deep Red, directed by Dario Argento | Thrills, Chills and Exquisite Horrors