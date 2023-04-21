MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including a Béla Tarr double bill, with new 4K restorations of Damnation and Sátántangó, Léa Mysius’ The Five Devils, Radu Jude’s short The Potemkinists, and Kira Kovalenko’s Unclenching the Fists.

They will also present a series on past Cannes Film Festival selections with films by Abderrahmane Sissako, Alice Rohrwacher, Djibril Diop Mambéty, Jeremy Saulnier, and more. Ana Vaz’s The Age of Stone and most recent work It is Night in America will arrive on the service, plus a Merchant Ivory series.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

May 1 – Blind Spot, directed by Claudia von Alemann | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema

May 2 – Heat and Dust, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

May 3 – Damnation, directed by Béla Tarr | Béla Tarr: A Double Bill

May 4 – The Bostonians, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

May 5 – The Rider, directed by Chloé Zhao

May 6 – The White Ribbon, directed by Michael Haneke

May 7 – Black Jack, directed by Ken Loach

May 8 – The Age of Stone, directed by Ana Vaz | Artist in Focus: Ana Vaz

May 9 – It Is Night in America, directed by Ana Vaz | Artist in Focus: Ana Vaz

May 10 – 3 Faces, directed by Jafar Panahi

May 11 – Maurice, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

May 12 – The Five Devils, directed by Léa Mysius | The New Auteurs

May 13 – Requiem for a Dream, directed by Darren Aronofsky

May 14 – Downtown 81, directed by Edo Bertoglio

May 15 – Howards End, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory

May 16 – Timbuktu, directed by Abderrahmane Sissako | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 17 – Butterfly Vision, directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 18 – The Wonders, directed by Alice Rohrwacher | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 19 – Mommy, directed by Xavier Dolan | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 20 – Blue Ruin, directed by Jeremy Saulnier | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 21 – Mustang, directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 22 – The Skin, directed by Liliana Cavani | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 23 – Hyenas, directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 24 – Padre padrone, directed by Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 25 – The Potemkinists, directed by Radu Jude | Brief Encounters

May 26 – Unclenching the Fists, directed by Kira Kovalenko | Viewfinder

May 27 – This Must Be the Place, directed by Paolo Sorrentino | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival

May 28 – John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, directed by Julien Faraut

May 29 – Inspector Ike, directed by Graham Mason

May 30 – Mélo, directed by Alain Resnais

May 31 – Sátántangó, directed by Béla Tarr | Béla Tarr: A Double Bill