MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including a Béla Tarr double bill, with new 4K restorations of Damnation and Sátántangó, Léa Mysius’ The Five Devils, Radu Jude’s short The Potemkinists, and Kira Kovalenko’s Unclenching the Fists.
They will also present a series on past Cannes Film Festival selections with films by Abderrahmane Sissako, Alice Rohrwacher, Djibril Diop Mambéty, Jeremy Saulnier, and more. Ana Vaz’s The Age of Stone and most recent work It is Night in America will arrive on the service, plus a Merchant Ivory series.
Check out the lineup below
May 1 – Blind Spot, directed by Claudia von Alemann | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema
May 2 – Heat and Dust, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
May 3 – Damnation, directed by Béla Tarr | Béla Tarr: A Double Bill
May 4 – The Bostonians, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
May 5 – The Rider, directed by Chloé Zhao
May 6 – The White Ribbon, directed by Michael Haneke
May 7 – Black Jack, directed by Ken Loach
May 8 – The Age of Stone, directed by Ana Vaz | Artist in Focus: Ana Vaz
May 9 – It Is Night in America, directed by Ana Vaz | Artist in Focus: Ana Vaz
May 10 – 3 Faces, directed by Jafar Panahi
May 11 – Maurice, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
May 12 – The Five Devils, directed by Léa Mysius | The New Auteurs
May 13 – Requiem for a Dream, directed by Darren Aronofsky
May 14 – Downtown 81, directed by Edo Bertoglio
May 15 – Howards End, directed by James Ivory | Gilded Passions: Films by Merchant Ivory
May 16 – Timbuktu, directed by Abderrahmane Sissako | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 17 – Butterfly Vision, directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 18 – The Wonders, directed by Alice Rohrwacher | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 19 – Mommy, directed by Xavier Dolan | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 20 – Blue Ruin, directed by Jeremy Saulnier | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 21 – Mustang, directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 22 – The Skin, directed by Liliana Cavani | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 23 – Hyenas, directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 24 – Padre padrone, directed by Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 25 – The Potemkinists, directed by Radu Jude | Brief Encounters
May 26 – Unclenching the Fists, directed by Kira Kovalenko | Viewfinder
May 27 – This Must Be the Place, directed by Paolo Sorrentino | Festival Focus: Cannes Film Festival
May 28 – John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, directed by Julien Faraut
May 29 – Inspector Ike, directed by Graham Mason
May 30 – Mélo, directed by Alain Resnais
May 31 – Sátántangó, directed by Béla Tarr | Béla Tarr: A Double Bill