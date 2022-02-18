Next month’s MUBI lineup for the U.S. has been unveiled, with a major highlight being their recent release Lingui, The Sacred Bonds and more films from director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (read our recent chat with him). Matías Piñeiro’s Isabella and Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 Ft., two of last year’s highlights, will also arrive.

Two recent Cannes premieres, the Adèle Exarchopoulos-led Zero Fucks Given and Peter Tscherkassky’s Train Again will also finally come to the U.S. courtesy of MUBI. In terms of older highlights, Kathryn Bigelow’s Near Dark, Hong Sang-soo’s The Power of the Kangwon Province, Jafar Panahi’s Crimson Gold, Jean Renoir’s Grand Illusion, and more will arrive.

March 1 | The Willmar 8 | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries

March 2 | Train Again | Peter Tscherkassky | Brief Encounters

March 3 | Private Imaginings and Narrative Facts | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance

March 4 | Isabella | Matías Piñeiro | MUBI Spotlight

March 5 | Near Dark | Kathryn Bigelow

March 6 | Whose Streets? | Sabaah Folayan

March 7 | Autre fois J’ai Aime Une Femme | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance

March 8 | Lingui, The Sacred Bonds | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Luminaries

March 9 | Feast | Tim Leyendekker | Undiscovered

March 10 | When Women Kill | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries

March 11 | Tender Mercies | Bruce Beresford | Bruce Beresford: A Double Bill / And the Oscar Goes to…

March 12 | Crimes of the Heart | Bruce Beresford | Bruce Beresford: A Double Bill / And the Oscar Goes to…

March 13 | The Power of the Kangwon Province | Hong Sang-soo | Solving Puzzles: The Cinema of Hong Sang-soo

March 14 | Crimson Gold | Jafar Panahi

March 15 | A Screaming Man | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

March 16 | What Sex Am I? | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries

March 17 | Drinking Buddies | Joe Swanberg

March 18 | Love After Love | Ann Hui | Luminaries

March 19 | The Producers | Mel Brooks | And the Oscar Goes to…

March 20 | Jesus Camp | Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady | And the Oscar Goes to…

March 21 | Abouna | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

March 22 | Down and Out in America | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries / And the Oscar Goes to…

March 23 | H Story | Nobuhiro Suwa

March 24 | Mouthpiece | Patricia Rozema

March 25 | Anne at 13,000 ft | Kazik Radwanski | MUBI Spotlight

March 26 | Grand Illusion | Jean Renoir | And the Oscar Goes to…

March 27 | Amores Perros | Alejandro González Iñárritu | And the Oscar Goes to…

March 28 | Grigris | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

March 29 | Battered | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries

March 30 | Zero Fucks Given | Julie Lecoustre, Emmanuel Marre | Viewfinder

March 31 | In the Name of the Italian People | Dino Risi

