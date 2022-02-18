Next month’s MUBI lineup for the U.S. has been unveiled, with a major highlight being their recent release Lingui, The Sacred Bonds and more films from director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (read our recent chat with him). Matías Piñeiro’s Isabella and Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 Ft., two of last year’s highlights, will also arrive.
Two recent Cannes premieres, the Adèle Exarchopoulos-led Zero Fucks Given and Peter Tscherkassky’s Train Again will also finally come to the U.S. courtesy of MUBI. In terms of older highlights, Kathryn Bigelow’s Near Dark, Hong Sang-soo’s The Power of the Kangwon Province, Jafar Panahi’s Crimson Gold, Jean Renoir’s Grand Illusion, and more will arrive.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
March 1 | The Willmar 8 | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries
March 2 | Train Again | Peter Tscherkassky | Brief Encounters
March 3 | Private Imaginings and Narrative Facts | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance
March 4 | Isabella | Matías Piñeiro | MUBI Spotlight
March 5 | Near Dark | Kathryn Bigelow
March 6 | Whose Streets? | Sabaah Folayan
March 7 | Autre fois J’ai Aime Une Femme | Edward Owens | Edward Owens: Promise & Remembrance
March 8 | Lingui, The Sacred Bonds | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Luminaries
March 9 | Feast | Tim Leyendekker | Undiscovered
March 10 | When Women Kill | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries
March 11 | Tender Mercies | Bruce Beresford | Bruce Beresford: A Double Bill / And the Oscar Goes to…
March 12 | Crimes of the Heart | Bruce Beresford | Bruce Beresford: A Double Bill / And the Oscar Goes to…
March 13 | The Power of the Kangwon Province | Hong Sang-soo | Solving Puzzles: The Cinema of Hong Sang-soo
March 14 | Crimson Gold | Jafar Panahi
March 15 | A Screaming Man | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
March 16 | What Sex Am I? | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries
March 17 | Drinking Buddies | Joe Swanberg
March 18 | Love After Love | Ann Hui | Luminaries
March 19 | The Producers | Mel Brooks | And the Oscar Goes to…
March 20 | Jesus Camp | Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady | And the Oscar Goes to…
March 21 | Abouna | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
March 22 | Down and Out in America | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries / And the Oscar Goes to…
March 23 | H Story | Nobuhiro Suwa
March 24 | Mouthpiece | Patricia Rozema
March 25 | Anne at 13,000 ft | Kazik Radwanski | MUBI Spotlight
March 26 | Grand Illusion | Jean Renoir | And the Oscar Goes to…
March 27 | Amores Perros | Alejandro González Iñárritu | And the Oscar Goes to…
March 28 | Grigris | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Tales from the Fatherland: Films by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
March 29 | Battered | Lee Grant | Down and Out in America: Lee Grant’s Documentaries
March 30 | Zero Fucks Given | Julie Lecoustre, Emmanuel Marre | Viewfinder
March 31 | In the Name of the Italian People | Dino Risi