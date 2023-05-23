MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including the exclusive streaming premiere of Albert Serra’s extraordinary Pacifiction, a trio of films by Todd Haynes (Safe, Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There), two by Michael Haneke (Caché and Amour), plus works by David Cronenberg, Shin’ya Tsukamoto, and Derek Jarman.
Additional selections include Alice Rohrwacher’s Corpo Celeste, Luchino Visconti’s Rocco and His Brothers, Sean Baker’s early film Starlet, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s short Mekong Hotel.
Check out the lineup below.
June 1 – Is This Fate?, directed by Helga Reidemeister | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema
June 2 – Safe, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne
June 3 – Caché, directed by Michael Haneke | Close-Up on Michael Haneke
June 4 – Amour, directed by Michael Haneke | Close-Up on Michael Haneke
June 5 – Topology of Sirens, directed by Jonathan Davies
June 6 – Tetsuo, the Iron Man, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto
June 7 – Playback, directed by Agustina Comedi | Brief Encounters
June 8 – Corpo Celeste, directed by Alice Rohrwacher
June 9 – Velvet Goldmine, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne
June 10 – Spider, directed by David Cronenberg | David Cronenberg: Bodies and Souls
June 11 – Seven Swords, directed by Tsui Hark
June 12 – Searching for Ingmar Bergman, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Portrait of the Artist
June 13 – Bullet Ballet, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto
June 14 – A Day in a Life, directed by Jonathan Velasquez, Larry Clark | Short Films Big Names
June 15 – Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg | David Cronenberg: Bodies and Souls
June 16 – I’m Not There, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne
June 17 – Caravaggio, directed by Derek Jarman | Derek Jarman: A Double Bill
June 18 – Wittgenstein, directed by Derek Jarman | Derek Jarman: A Double Bill
June 19 – Never Fear, directed by Ida Lupino
June 20 – Kotoko, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto
June 21 – Aribada, directed by Natalia Escobar, Simon(e) Jaikiriuma Paetau | Brief Encounters
June 22 – Three Floors, directed by Nanni Moretti
June 23 – Pacifiction, directed by Albert Serra | MUBI Spotlight
June 24 – Sollers Point, directed by Matthew Porterfield
June 25 – Rocco and His Brothers, directed by Luchino Visconti
June 26 – Combat Obscura, directed by Miles Lagoze
June 27 – Killing, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto
June 28 – Girlfriends and Girlfriends, directed by Zaida Carmona | Debuts
June 29 – Mekong Hotel, directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul
June 30 – Starlet, directed by Sean Baker