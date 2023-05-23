MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including the exclusive streaming premiere of Albert Serra’s extraordinary Pacifiction, a trio of films by Todd Haynes (Safe, Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There), two by Michael Haneke (Caché and Amour), plus works by David Cronenberg, Shin’ya Tsukamoto, and Derek Jarman.

Additional selections include Alice Rohrwacher’s Corpo Celeste, Luchino Visconti’s Rocco and His Brothers, Sean Baker’s early film Starlet, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s short Mekong Hotel.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

June 1 – Is This Fate?, directed by Helga Reidemeister | What Sets Us Free? German Feminist Cinema

June 2 – Safe, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne

June 3 – Caché, directed by Michael Haneke | Close-Up on Michael Haneke

June 4 – Amour, directed by Michael Haneke | Close-Up on Michael Haneke

June 5 – Topology of Sirens, directed by Jonathan Davies

June 6 – Tetsuo, the Iron Man, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto

June 7 – Playback, directed by Agustina Comedi | Brief Encounters

June 8 – Corpo Celeste, directed by Alice Rohrwacher

June 9 – Velvet Goldmine, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne

June 10 – Spider, directed by David Cronenberg | David Cronenberg: Bodies and Souls

June 11 – Seven Swords, directed by Tsui Hark

June 12 – Searching for Ingmar Bergman, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Portrait of the Artist

June 13 – Bullet Ballet, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto

June 14 – A Day in a Life, directed by Jonathan Velasquez, Larry Clark | Short Films Big Names

June 15 – Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg | David Cronenberg: Bodies and Souls

June 16 – I’m Not There, directed by Todd Haynes | I Really Love You: Three by Todd Hayne

June 17 – Caravaggio, directed by Derek Jarman | Derek Jarman: A Double Bill

June 18 – Wittgenstein, directed by Derek Jarman | Derek Jarman: A Double Bill

June 19 – Never Fear, directed by Ida Lupino

June 20 – Kotoko, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto

June 21 – Aribada, directed by Natalia Escobar, Simon(e) Jaikiriuma Paetau | Brief Encounters

June 22 – Three Floors, directed by Nanni Moretti

June 23 – Pacifiction, directed by Albert Serra | MUBI Spotlight

June 24 – Sollers Point, directed by Matthew Porterfield

June 25 – Rocco and His Brothers, directed by Luchino Visconti

June 26 – Combat Obscura, directed by Miles Lagoze

June 27 – Killing, directed by Shin’ya Tsukamoto | Blood and Chrome: Films by Shin’ya Tsukamoto

June 28 – Girlfriends and Girlfriends, directed by Zaida Carmona | Debuts

June 29 – Mekong Hotel, directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

June 30 – Starlet, directed by Sean Baker