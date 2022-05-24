MUBI’s U.S. lineup for next month has been unveiled, including some essential recent releases, notably James Vaughan’s Friends and Strangers, Radu Muntean’s Întregalde, Alice Diop’s We (Nous), the Isabel Sandoval-led short The Actress, Ougie Pak’s Clytaemnestra, and the new restoration of Hong Sangsoo’s Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors.

As part of Pride month and fitting as his latest film arrives, Andrew Ahn’s Spa Night is among the selections, alongside And Then We Danced, Being 17, and Lilting. Lee Chang-dong’s Burning, a pair of films by Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Kim Bora’s House of Hummingbird are also in the lineup.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

June 1 – Wet Sand, directed by Elene Naveriani | Viewfinder | Pride

June 2 – And Then We Danced, directed by Levan Akin | Pride Unprejudiced: LGBTQ+ Cinema

June 3 – Friends and Strangers, directed by James Vaughan | MUBI Spotlight

June 4 – Final Set, directed by Quentin Reynaud

June 5 – I Wish, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Koreeda: A Double Bill

June 6 – The Third Murder, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda | Hirokazu Koreeda: A Double Bill

June 7 – Hockney, directed by Randall Wright | Portrait of An Artist

June 8 – The Actress, directed by Andrew Ondrejcak | Brief Encounters | Pride

June 9 – Spa Night, directed by Andrew Ahn | Pride Unprejudiced: LGBTQ+ Cinema

June 10 – Moneyboys, directed by C.B. Yi | Debuts | Pride

June 11 – Person to Person, directed by Dustin Guy Defa

June 12 –Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, directed by Hong Sang-soo | Solving Puzzles: The Cinema of Hong Sang-soo

June 13 – The Demons of Dorothy, directed by Alexis Langlois | Artist Focus: Alexis Langlois

June 14 – Terror, Sisters!, directed by Alexis Langlois | Artist Focus: Alexis Langlois

June 15 – Clytaemnestra, directed by Ougie Pak

June 16 – The Nile Hilton Incident, directed by Tarik Saleh

June 17 – Burning, directed by Lee Chang-dong

June 18 – Being 17, directed by André Téchiné | Pride Unprejudiced: LGBTQ+ Cinema

June 19 – Nina Wu, directed by Midi Z

June 20 – Winter Adé, directed by Helke Misselwitz | Helke Misselwitz TBC

June 21 – White God, directed by Kornél Mundruczó

June 22 – Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields, directed by Isabelle Solas | Viewfinder | Pride

June 23 – Piranhas, directed by Claudio Giovannesi

June 24 – Întregalde, directed by Radu Muntean | MUBI Spotlight

June 25 – Lilting, directed by Hong Khaou | Pride Unprejudiced: LGBTQ+ Cinema

June 26 – Sunshine Superman, directed by Marah Strauch | The Unusual Subjects

June 27 – Who’s Afraid of the Bogeyman, directed by Helke Misselwitz | Helke Misselwitz TBC

June 28 – House of Hummingbird, directed by Kim Bora

June 29 – We (Nous), directed by Alice Diop

June 30 – Rodents of Unusual Size, directed by Chris Metzler, Jeff Springer, Quinn Costello | The Unusual Subjects