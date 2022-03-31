MUBI has unveiled its streaming offerings this April in the U.S. and leading the pack is a special spotlight on Franz Rogowski, star of their recent theatrical release Great Freedom. Selections include Christian Petzold’s Transit as well as a pair of underseen offerings, Luzifer and Aisles.
Also in the lineup are a number of recent releases, including Dominik Graf’s Fabian: Going to the Dogs, Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi, and Pietro Marcello’s Futura, Mario Furloni and Kate McLean’s Freeland, and Sion Sono’s Red Post On Escher Street. Timed with her new documentary Cow, a trio of shorts by Andrea Arnold will also arrive.
Check out the lineup below
April 1 | Battle Royale | Kinji Fukasaku
April 2 | Mood Indigo | Michel Gondry
April 3 | Army of Shadows | Jean-Pierre Melville
April 4 | Wasp | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold
April 5 | Tracks | Henry Jaglom | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom
April 6 | My Fat Arse and I | Yelyzaveta Pysmak | Brief Encounters
April 7 | Swarm Season | Sarah Christman
April 8 | Freeland | Kate McLean, Mario Furloni | MUBI Spotlight
April 9 | Listen Up Phillip | Alex Ross Perry
April 10 | Journey to the West | Stephen Chow
April 11 | Where Does Your Hidden Smile Lie? | Pedro Costa
April 12 | Can She Bake a Cherry Pie? | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom
April 13 | Milk | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold
April 14 | The White Knights | Joachim Lafosse
April 15 | Fabian: Going to the Dogs | Dominik Graf | MUBI Spotlight
April 16 | My Golden Days | Arnaud Desplechin
April 17 | Queen of Versailles | Lauren Greenfield | The Unusual Subjects
April 18 | La Ricotta | Pier Paolo Pasolini
April 19 | Someone to Love | Henry Jaglom | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom
April 20 | Dog | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold
April 21 | The Visitor | Giulio Paradisi
April 22 | Croupier | Mike Hodges
April 23 | Red Post On Escher Street | Sion Sono
April 24 | Death of Nintendo | Raya Martin
April 25 | Luzifer | Peter Brunner | Franz Rogowski
April 26 | Enviar y Recibir | Cosmo Collins Salovaara
April 27 | Marija | Michael Koch
April 28 | In the Aisles | Thomas Stuber | Franz Rogowski
April 29 | Futura | Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello | MUBI Spotlight
April 30 | Transit | Christian Petzold |Franz Rogowski