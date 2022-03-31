MUBI has unveiled its streaming offerings this April in the U.S. and leading the pack is a special spotlight on Franz Rogowski, star of their recent theatrical release Great Freedom. Selections include Christian Petzold’s Transit as well as a pair of underseen offerings, Luzifer and Aisles.

Also in the lineup are a number of recent releases, including Dominik Graf’s Fabian: Going to the Dogs, Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi, and Pietro Marcello’s Futura, Mario Furloni and Kate McLean’s Freeland, and Sion Sono’s Red Post On Escher Street. Timed with her new documentary Cow, a trio of shorts by Andrea Arnold will also arrive.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

April 1 | Battle Royale | Kinji Fukasaku

April 2 | Mood Indigo | Michel Gondry

April 3 | Army of Shadows | Jean-Pierre Melville

April 4 | Wasp | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold

April 5 | Tracks | Henry Jaglom | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom

April 6 | My Fat Arse and I | Yelyzaveta Pysmak | Brief Encounters

April 7 | Swarm Season | Sarah Christman

April 8 | Freeland | Kate McLean, Mario Furloni | MUBI Spotlight

April 9 | Listen Up Phillip | Alex Ross Perry

April 10 | Journey to the West | Stephen Chow

April 11 | Where Does Your Hidden Smile Lie? | Pedro Costa

April 12 | Can She Bake a Cherry Pie? | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom

April 13 | Milk | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold

April 14 | The White Knights | Joachim Lafosse

April 15 | Fabian: Going to the Dogs | Dominik Graf | MUBI Spotlight

April 16 | My Golden Days | Arnaud Desplechin

April 17 | Queen of Versailles | Lauren Greenfield | The Unusual Subjects

April 18 | La Ricotta | Pier Paolo Pasolini

April 19 | Someone to Love | Henry Jaglom | Method in the Madness: Three by Henry Jaglom

April 20 | Dog | Andrea Arnold | Three Shorts by Andrea Arnold

April 21 | The Visitor | Giulio Paradisi

April 22 | Croupier | Mike Hodges

April 23 | Red Post On Escher Street | Sion Sono

April 24 | Death of Nintendo | Raya Martin

April 25 | Luzifer | Peter Brunner | Franz Rogowski

April 26 | Enviar y Recibir | Cosmo Collins Salovaara

April 27 | Marija | Michael Koch

April 28 | In the Aisles | Thomas Stuber | Franz Rogowski

April 29 | Futura | Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello | MUBI Spotlight

April 30 | Transit | Christian Petzold |Franz Rogowski