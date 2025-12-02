Reteaming with A24 after A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, writer-director David Lowery returns next year with Mother Mary, an epic pop melodrama that brings together Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. Featuring original music from Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKA Twigs, A24 has now released the first trailer ahead of an April 26 release.

“I wrote the first 20 pages when I was shooting Peter Pan and Wendy and it’s been percolating ever since,” Lowery said last year. “That movie was huge, it was one of the greatest shoots of my life and one of the hardest edits of my life and it inspired a lot of soul searching. After that, I decided I’m just going to do something simple. I need to do a movie with just two actors in a room having a long heart to heart.. a really gentle filmmaking experience. But then I thought, ‘What if one of those characters is a pop star? And what if we started at a stadium?’ Then it got bigger. And again, it wound up being the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” He added, “It is a movie I am sure will provoke a lot of strong feelings, in every possible direction. It feels very true to who I am, and very close to me, but it is also consistently surprising me in ways that I did not anticipate.”

See the trailer and poster below.