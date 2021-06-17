After launching a film career with the Transformers franchise nearly 15 years ago, Megan Fox has struggled to find a niche in Hollywood outside of her most critically successful role in Karyn Kusama’s cult horror hit Jennifer’s Body. The actress is now returning to the genre in another bloody way in with S.K. Dale’s directorial debut Till Death. Ahead of a release in theaters and on-demand on July 2 courtesy of Screen Media Films, the first trailer has landed.

Emma (Fox) is in marital bliss with her handsome husband (Eoin Macken), spending a vacation alone with him in a secluded cabin, but her life is forever upended when she wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband in a cruel and sick revenge plot. Emma’s only chance of survival is to fight off the hired killers sent to kill her as part of her husband’s revenge plot.

See the trailer and poster below.

Till Death arrives in theaters and on VOD on July 2.