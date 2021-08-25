A premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Mayday brings together Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Soko, Havana Rose Liu, Juliette Lewis, and Théodore Pellerin in a fantastical story featuring a female army engaged in a mysterious, never-ending war with men. Directed by Karen Cinorre, Magnolia Pictures picked it up for an October 1 release and now the first trailer and poster have arrived.

I said in my review, “Not far removed from the island nation of Themyscira as recently seen in Wonder Woman’s big-screen/HBO Max adventures, the world of Mayday is one dominated by women. Establishing little rules or context with its fable-esque qualities, Marsha (Mia Goth) is the leader of a small crew of female soldiers, destined to decimate any men that may find themselves in their crosshairs. Oh, and everyone may be dead and this is all some sort of otherworldly realm. Such is the strange set-up for Karen Cinorre’s folkloric, ambitious debut feature, which intrigues with its unexpected tonal melange, even if the execution comes up lacking.”

Watch the trailer below.

