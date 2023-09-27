One of the best films from this year’s Cannes Film Festival lineup is finally getting its North American birth this week as the Opening Night selection of the 61st New York Film Festival: Todd Haynes’ deliciously entertaining May December. In celebration and ahead of a November 17 theatrical release and December 1 Netflix bow, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Julianne Moore, Charles Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Luke Hicks said in his Cannes review, “Haynes seems most interested, still, in the suburbs, the distinctly American areas where people like Gracie, or Safe’s Carol, or Far from Heaven’s Cathy exile themselves to collapse beneath a cautious, isolated existence surrounded by all their favorite things, recently dusted. He revels in the droll glamor and self-imposed histrionics of suburban culture through Gracie; he highlights the epistemic relativism inherent to the story through Elizabeth. It’s some of his finest work in capturing suburban life.”

See the trailer and poster below and read our interview with Haynes here.

May December opens NYFF, arrives in theaters on November 17, and hits Netflix on December 1.