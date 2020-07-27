His remake of Suspiria may have felt as long as a television series, but now Luca Guadagnino has now created, co-written, and directed an actual eight-part HBO series, set to arrive this fall. We Are Who We Are follows a pair of American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. Previously announced that it was set to premiere in its entirety at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, the first full trailer has now landed.

Starring Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi, the series from the Call Me by Your Name filmmaker explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

See the trailer below.

We Are Who We Are premieres on September 14 on HBO.