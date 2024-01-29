A selection at Fantasia Fest and Beyond Fest last year, Teresa Sutherland’s Lovely, Dark, and Deep marks the directorial debut for the writer, best known for the acclaimed horror feature The Wind. Now set for a theatrical and digital release on February 22 from XYZ Films, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster for the psychological horror film starring Georgina Campbell, Nick Blood, and Wai Ching Ho.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lennon seizes the opportunity to assume the coveted role of a back-country ranger at a remote outpost. While adapting to her solitary existence in the wilderness, she becomes aware of a lurking, sinister presence. Driven by the need for answers, Lennon embarks on a journey through the ominous terrain, seeking to unveil the long-standing mystery that has haunted her since childhood.”

Josh Waller (Mandy, Color Out of Space) produced the film under Woodhead Creative. Stefanie Coimbra served as an executive producer for House of Quest Films, alongside Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale representing QWGmire.

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep arrives in theaters and VOD on February 22.