One of the most ambitious films to premiere at Sundance Film Festival last year was Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero’s Love Me, which set Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in a love story that took place across 13 billion years. Picked up by Bleecker Street for a January 31 theatrical release, they’ve now debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy (Kristen Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun) inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from Sam and Andy Zuchero, LOVE ME explores AI and identity through live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in an epic tale of connection and transformation.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his review, “A cosmic love story that takes place over 13.7 billion years about a floating buoy and a satellite circling the earth, Love Me might best be described as a domestic drama in lockdown. The light, thoughtful, and occasionally repetitive debut feature from Sam and Andy Zuchero takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct. All that remains––that we know of––are two machines bobbing and floating with A.I. operating systems and a virtual database of Internet archives spanning all of human history. Without the opportunity for social interaction and physical contact, the pair tries the best it can to establish some sort of connection––to determine what that might even look and sound like.”

See the trailer below.