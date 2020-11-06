Passing away at the age of 91 this past summer, Ennio Morricone produced a legendary, awe-inspiring body of work––and some of it we have still yet to discover. Today, in celebration of what would’ve been his 92nd birthday next week, his first posthumous album has arrived. Morricone Segreto, clocking in at 27 tracks at around 1 hour and 9 minutes, explores “the hidden, dark-tinged, and psychedelic side” of the composer.

Featuring seven unreleased tracks, Decca and CAM Sugar describe it as follows: “Not a mere best-of, but a sonic journey exploring the Maestro’s richest creative period, between the 60s and 80s, including unreleased tracks, rarities, forgotten pieces, and alternate takes. An acid-tinged collection made possible by a deep exploration among the historical CAM Sugar archives, where a precious treasure has been raised to the surface.”

Listen below, along with an album trailer.