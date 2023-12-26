The film world lost perhaps its most legendary musician at the start of this decade when Ennio Morricone passed away at the age of 91 in July 2020. Cinema Paradiso director Giuseppe Tornatore, who worked with the composer over a dozen times across his career, crafted a tribute with the documentary Ennio, which fittingly premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will now be arriving in the U.S. Featuring interviews with Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Dario Argento, John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Wong Kar-wai, Oliver Stone, and more, the new trailer has now arrived ahead of a February 9 theatrical release from Music Box Films.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the beloved CINEMA PARADISO, turns his camera on his longtime collaborator Ennio Morricone (1928 – 2020) in a moving and comprehensive profile of the indefatigable composer. Tornatore’s documentary portrait examines the breadth of the maestro’s career, from his early Italian pop songs to the fistful of unforgettable film scores that he wrote, including THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY, THE THING, DAYS OF HEAVEN, and hundreds of others. Packed with insightful commentary from Morricone’s collaborators and contemporaries, ENNIO affords the master one last chance to recount his career and deconstruct his artistic process.”

See the trailer below.

Ennio opens on February 9 in limited release and will expand.