It is, knowing Bruno Dumont, almost certainly a joke to have the premiere French actress of our time play a crisis-stricken character named France, but I don’t want to claim total understanding—he’s one of the cannier, thornier artists we have today, and the moment you think you’ve figured it out is exactly when he pulls the rug. But the first trailer for France, his Léa Seydoux-starrer that’s debuting in competition at Cannes, sure plays odd, starting with a bad (?) superimposition of the star and Emmanuel Macron, ending with saccharine strings.

Looks great, in any case. If hype on this has been rather small—blame a one-year delay that’s bred an especially stacked competition—expectations tell me it’ll be well superior to, ballpark, 85% of its fellow competition.

Watch below: