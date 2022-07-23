After delivering one of his best performances in last year’s fourthquel The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves is back for another next spring. John Wick: Chapter 4, featuring the return of Chad Stahelski, brings our favorite assassin back into action with a cast including Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

The first teaser trailer has now debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and quickly made its way online. If one forgot, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum found our damaged hero reuniting with Laurence Fishburne’s character and ready to take on the High Table.

Watch below.

The poster has also arrived (via Collider):

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens on March 24.