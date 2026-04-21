Quite a feat of DIY animation, Ryuya Suzuki crafted his century-spanning debut feature Jinsei over the course of 18 months as the sole animator, director, writer, editor, and musician. Premiering at Annecy Film Festival to acclaim, Greenwich Entertainment has set the animation for a release beginning on June 5 in NYC, followed by a nationwide expansion beginning June 12. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

With a voice cast including ACE COOL, Taketo Tanaka, Shohei Uno, Tsubaki Nekoze, Remi Tyon, Eri Kamataki, Ryotaro Nishino, Ayumu Nakajima, Katsuya Maiguma, Miho Ohashi, and Kanji Tsuda, here’s the synopsis: “Our hero becomes a J-pop idol, an outcast, and an oracle in this 100-year chronicle of an extraordinary life, spanning the past, present, and future.”

“Personally speaking, I found I could make this film almost entirely on my own, which required a lot of perseverance. It was sort of a lesson in concentration. So I think that part of me grew,” Ryuya Suzuki told Anime News Network. “Then, as a director—on the professional side—I’ve always liked drawing. So I did a lot of drawing and used actors—actual professional actors for the recording—which made me realize how wonderful it is to work with professionals.”

See the trailer below.