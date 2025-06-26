Marking some early signs of a fall-movie season, the latest collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, and Robbie Ryan’s latest collaboration––two years since Poor Things, one year out from Kinds of Kindness––has its first teaser. Bugonia, a remake of 2003 South Korean picture Save the Green Planet!, also stars Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone, Aidan Delbis, and Stavros Halkias; ahead of an October 24 debut and October 31 wide release, there’s a first teaser.

Here’s the brief, hyphen-missing synopsis: “Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”