Legendary French actress Jeanne Balibar teamed with Maxime Rappaz for his directorial debut Let Me Go, a drama about self-discovery set in the Swiss Alps, which world premiered at Cannes ACID in 2023 and will now arrive this month from Film Movement. Ahead of a digital release on June 27, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer for the film shot by Benoît Dervaux, a long-standing collaborator of the Dardenne brothers.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the Swiss Alps, seamstress Claudine (Jeanne Balibar) has a risqué arrangement at the local hotel. In exchange for a tip, the concierge provides her with intel on the available bachelors on brief stays whom she pursues for quick sexual trysts. After repeat chance encounters with an attractive German photographer, an unlikely connection is formed in director Maxime Rappaz’s acclaimed feature film debut.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.