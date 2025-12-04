Luc Moullet might’ve had to wait 60-something years for greater dues, but Cinema Guild have done right by this lesser-known of the French New Wave. Following a nationwide retrospective, they’re giving what is arguably Moullet’s most-seen film a standalone run that begins at Metrograph on December 19. If A Girl is a Gun earns such credit just by virtue of featuring Jean-Pierre Léaud as Billy the Kid, so be it—the film is both ample introduction to the larger corpus and among the most effectively subversive westerns I could name. Ahead of said run, we’re pleased to exclusively debut a new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jean-Pierre Leaud and Rachel Kesterber star in the greatest French Western ever made. Never released in France but distributed in South America in an English-language version dubbed by Moullet himself, Billy’s dark tale of lust and revenge swings wildly between a slapstick insanity and a delirious experimentation that are kith and kin with Wellman’s Yellow Sky, Vidor’s Duel in the Sun, Godard’s Week-end, and Garrel’s La cicatrice interieure. In rewriting an old saw (cinema and a girl is a gun, indeed), Moullet tackles favorite themes – time, landscape, exhaustion – with relish.”

Find preview and poster below: