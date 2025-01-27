Expanding the cinematic universe of her first feature The Unknown Country, Morrisa Maltz’s Jazzy premiered at last year’s Tribeca Festival and will now arrive in theaters and VOD starting February 7 from vertical. With a cast including Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux and Syriah Fool Head Means, along with the return of Lily Gladstone, the film is described as a portrait of a group of friends “as relationships shift, change, and leave the dreamlike world of childhood behind.” Ahead of the February release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “For fans of The Unknown Country, the third act of Jazzy has a deep emotional resonance that I was not expecting: the return of Lily Gladstone’s Tana, here willing to share her wisdom with Jazzy. While that earlier film was about a solitary journey––a deliberately paced road movie that held a mirror up to “flyover” country––Jazzy is less nomadic, equally impactful.”

See the trailer and poster below for the film nominated for the John Cassavetes Award and Best Editing at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which takes place February 22.