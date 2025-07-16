One of the great artists who had far too little time on this planet, Jeff Buckley’s life and legacy get unearthed in the latest film from Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival at the top of the year and features never-before-seen footage from the artist’s archives, will now be released on August 8 from Magnolia Pictures. Ahead of the theatrical run, they’ve debuted the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (DELIVER US FROM EVIL, JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE, WEST OF MEMPHIS), covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the ’90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album “Grace.” Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff’s former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music’s most influential and enigmatic figures.”

See the trailer below.