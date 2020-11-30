The winner of the Audience Award and Best Screenplay in the World Cinema (Dramatic) section at Sundance Film Festival this year, Kino Lorber has now unveiled the first engrossing trailer for the immigration drama Identifying Features. The directorial debut for Fernanda Valadez, heralding a new talent in the international cinema scene, will play at New Directors/New Films starting December 9 and opens on January 22.

Identifying Features follows the harrowing experience of two individuals, Magdalena (Mercedes Hernández)––a mother struggling to find her son after he was deported trying to enter the United States to find work––and Miguel (David Illescas), another deportee whose path converges.

See the trailer below.

