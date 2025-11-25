After making a splash with Emily the Criminal, John Patton Ford has followed it up with a new take on the British dark comedy classic Kind Hearts and Coronets. How to Make a Killing, formerly known as Huntington, stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, and Ed Harris, and will arrive on February 20 from A24. Ahead of next year’s release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.”

See the trailer and poster below.