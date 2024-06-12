While Magazine Dreams will likely never get a release, thankfully Haley Bennett’s other 2023 festival premiere is arriving next month. A new trailer has now been released for the film Widow Clicquot, which was praised by Jared Mobarak in his review out of last year’s Toronto International Film Festival as an “empowering, progressive, and poignant” story of the woman who revolutionized the French champagne industry. The period drama is set for a July 19 wide release from Vertical.

Here’s the full synopsis: “Widow Clicquot is based on the true story behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century. After her husband’s untimely death, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot (Haley Bennett) flouts convention by assuming the reins of the fledgling wine business they had nurtured together. Steering the company through dizzying political and financial reversals, she defies her critics and revolutionizes the champagne industry to become one of the world’s first great entrepreneurs.”

Watch the trailer below: