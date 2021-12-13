When Apichatpong Weerasethakul calls it “THE best film of the last 125 years,” lend a second of your time. Largely unseen upon its 2004 release by Steve Bannon’s Wellspring Media, Tsai Ming-liang’s Goodbye, Dragon Inn is returning—some might say getting its proper coronation—this month courtesy Metrograph Pictures. No fear if you’re outside New York: along with a December 31 release in Chinatown, the film arrives via Metrograph at Home.

So comes a trailer that gorgeously summarizes the movie’s cumulative effect: decay, loneliness, longing, and King Hu. Too close to midnight to call this 2021’s great repertory release? Whatever your designation, Goodbye, Dragon Inn‘s proper presentation is a cause célèbre when cinephilia needs those more than ever.

Find preview and poster below: