As Luca Guadagnino continues his steady streak of projects––already recently holding a test screening for his next film After the Hunt and reteaming with Daniel Craig for the DC film Sgt. Rock before he takes on an American Psycho remake––he’s also promoting the release of next week’s Queer. Omar Apollo (who makes his acting debut in the William S. Burroughs adaptation) along with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have teamed for a music video for the track “Te Maldigo,” directed by Guadagnino.

Leonardo Goi said in his review of Queer, “Where’s the filth? I wrote down the question on page two of my notes, roughly about when Queer entered its second chapter, sending Lee (Daniel Craig) and his young lover Eugene (Drew Starkey) on a quest for ayahuasca in South America. Having spent the first section tracking Lee as he fritters time away in Mexico City, drinking and flirting and sleeping with fellow drifters in neon-soaked motels, this is when the film should get sweatier, dirtier, trippier––long, long before the couple has its first taste of yagé. It’s a chapter that promises to unleash all the pent-up carnality Queer had accrued in its opening scenes. And sure enough, the two men sweat profusely, the journey gets more and more surreal, but the drug-induced paranoias and voracious sex exude the same quality they did in the first segment: a plastic, stylized artificiality. Guadagnino’s brand of sensualism has always courted a certain stilted-ness; even at their horniest, his films always struck me as oddly chaste, the works of a choreographer as opposed to a filmmaker. So again: where’s the filth?”

Queer opens on November 27.