One of the most promising American indies of the year, Ryan Martin Brown’s Free Time brings together Colin Burgess, Rajat Suresh, Holmes, James Webb, Eric Yates, Jessie Pinnick, and Rebecca Bulnes for a story about a man rethinking his life’s path. Ahead of a NYC opening on March 22 at Quad Cinema, LA opening on March 29 at Landmark Westwood, and Chicago opening on April 12 at Gene Siskel Film Center from Cartilage Films, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Drew is approaching the end of his twenties and, with it, his relative youth. Looking to make a sudden change, he decides to quit his cushy desk job and “embrace life.” Cycling quickly through friends, hobbies, and goals, it’s not long until Drew realizes he has no idea what to do with his newfound freedom. Led by Colin Burgess and featuring a wide ensemble of New York City’s funniest performers, Ryan Martin Brown’s debut feature is an uproarious comedy—filmed on location in the midst of America’s “Great Resignation”—about the search for meaning in the modern world.”

See the trailer below, including a quote from our forthcoming review.