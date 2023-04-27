After earning much acclaim and some awards at Cannes Film Festival in 2017 for BPM (Beats per Minute), Robin Campillo is back this year with a new feature, but curiously one that is not part of the festival’s lineup. Set for a May 31 release in France, the first trailer has now arrived for Red Island, with the film’s runtime also confirmed at 116 minutes.

Here’s the synopsis: “At the beginning of the 70s, in Madagascar, a few armed forces and their families live in one of the last French military bases abroad, a relic of the ending French colonial empire. Influenced by his reading of the intrepid comic book heroine Fantômette, Thomas, a ten-year-old boy, sweeps with a curious glance what surrounds him. Beneath the carefree expatriate life, his eyes are gradually opening to another reality.”

See the trailer below for the film starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Quim Gutierrez, Charlie Vauselle, Amely Rakotoarimalala, Hugues Delamarlière, Sophie Guillemin, David Serero.